South Africa Defeat Cameroon 3-1 To Top Group B

South Africa have defeated Cameroon 3-1 after coming from behind to top Group B of the Under-20 Africa Cup underway in Zambia.

In the other match played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Senegal and Sudan battled to a 1-all draw.

A hatr=-trick by Luther Singh was what Amajita, as the young South Africans are fondly known needed, to overcome their dreaded West African opponents.

Singh was on target in the 16, 25 and 57th minute to bury Cameroon who got a facesaver from Mbu on 14 minutes.

In the other match of the day, Senegal survived a scare when they snatched a point with two minutes from full time.

Ibrahima Niane’s 88th minute goal cancelled out Hassan Hassan’s 20th minute strike to settle the match at 1-all.

The next round of matches will be played on Wednesday with hosts Zambia taking on Mali while Egypt face Guinea in the second round of Group A matches slated for Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.