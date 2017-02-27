Traditional Leader Challenges Hichilema To State Who The Zambian President Is

A Traditional Leader has challenged UPND President Hakainde Hichilema to tell the nation who his Republican President is after refusing to accept President Lungu as a duly elected president.

Chief Nsamba of the Unga speaking people in Luapula Province has advised the opposition leader to stop lying to the Zambian people that there is no president in the country.

Chief Nsamba has also appealed to the opposition leaders in the country to provide the checks and balances required to promote democracy and good governance than condemning everything government is doing.

He says it is important that the opposition does not politicize everything that President Lungu is doing.

The traditional leader says what President Lungu needs is the full support of the opposition and all the people and thus the need for the opposition to be realistic with their criticism of the President.