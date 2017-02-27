Well Done Zambia’s 12th Player For Painting Heroes Green

News that the match between Zambia and Guinea in the Total Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations was sold out was received with scepticism given that it has been a while since Zambians filled up a stadium to the rafters.

Of course the Chipolopolo match against Nigeria was filled thanks to the political decision to open the gates for free entry.

There were still people that believed that tickets being sold out at the 50, 000 capacity stadium was a hoax but when the two teams strolled on the pitch at Heroes Stadium there was no doubt that Zambians had caught on the fever.

It was a wonderful feeling watching in the VIP President Edgar Lungu, Fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda, CAF president Issa Hayatou and FAZ boss Andrew Kamanga cheering the boys on.

Traffic to the stadium was already in lock down mode hours before the match as everyone seemed headed to Heroes Stadium.

It did some justice to the spirit of the tournament with Zambia hoping they could get the bigger one at the next possible opportunity.

The game on the pitch did not disappoint as Zambia ran away winners keeping the local interest in the tournament high.

Naturally there is need not to let go of the spirit of supporting the team and also extend the euphoria to matches that do not involve Zambia.

Credit to the many fans that painted Heroes in green and orange with the atmosphere befitting of any tournament.

Results on Match Day One:

Zambia 1-0 Guinea

Egypt 0-0 Mali

Monday Fixtures

Group B

Senegal v Sudan (15:00 hours)

Cameroun v South Africa (18:00 hours)

Venue: Levy Mwanawasa Stadium)

Good luck Team Zambia