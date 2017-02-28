Errol Hickey Deserves National Mourning; It Should Not Only Be For Political “Kambwangas”

Political nonentities have been honoured with State Funerals, but iconic figures who have made significant contributions from their private standpoint die without notice. The “Father of Private Radio” in Zambia has died. Errol Hickey stood tall in his career and is largely the reason why we are not subjected to one frequency – Radio Mulungushi (now Radio Four). Why not honour the man with a State Funeral? He pioneered what we enjoy as radio today. He promoted free speech. He cared for the poor. What else does a man need to do for his country to deserve a gun salute send-off. We can’t all become Cabinet ministers or some useless MP who spends find years on Manda Hill drinking free coffee.

JOURNALIST LUCKY SICHULA URGES GOVERNMENT TO CONSIDER NATIONAL MOURNING FOR ICONIC FIGURES

In wishing my condolences to the bereaved firmly of the founding Father of Zambia’s Community Radio stations Errol Hickey, I wish to appeal to the Justice Minister Hon. Given Lubinda that if there is any law which forbids Government from honouring Important People like Errol Hickey with National Mourning better still a State funeral, that law must quickly be taken to Parliament for an amendment.

Without mentioning some People who have been honoured with National Mourning and State Funerals from 1964 to date, some of them their contribution to the Nation is not even quarter of Mr Hickey’s contribution.

Mr Hickey’s positive Contribution to Zambia is engraved and as visible as the sky for everyone to see.

His Curriculum Vitae is worth envying as it indicates that he began as a Photographer but with focus he on Sunday died as one of the major People who have contributed not only to the Zambian Media among other sectors but also to Zambia as a Country.

His top climax contribution to Zambia is that of being a founding Father of Private and Community radio stations.

Practically every Zambian has benefited from Mr Hickey’s contributions and fortunately even the Zambians who are yet to be born shall also benefit.

Mr Hickey deserves to be celebrated by all Zambians, the Comrade is worthy to be missed and above all he deserves a National Mourning More than some of those who have been honoured in the past.

With this regard, it is my appeal to the Government through the Acting Republican President Her Excellency Madam Inonge Wina to honour Mr Hickey with a National Mourning.

However, Just in case the Zambian Government does not honour Mr Hickey with a National Mourning, I urge the Zambian Radio and Television stations to take it upon themselves to treat this Friday when Mr Hickey is to be put to rest as a National mourning day by playing solemn music like any other National Mourning day.

In the same vain I also urge the general public to treat this Friday as a National Mourning day just case the Government does not honour him.

May Mr Errol Hickey’s Soul Rest in Peace.