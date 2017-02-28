Hichilema Goes For ‘Bevra’

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema climbed down his high corporate horse to project a man of the people image as he interacted with the locals at Chelstone Market in Lusaka.

Hichilema spiced his visit by getting down to eating a meal of nshima at the market as he interacted with the people of Munali Constituency.

The UPND leader has often been accused of being too corporate with a disconnect with the ordinary people on the ground.

A by-election is looming in Munali Constituency after the High Court nullified incumbent Member of Parliament Nkandu Luo’s seat on November 22, 2016.

Professor Luo has appealed to the nullification in the Constitutional Court but the 90 day cap set by the amended constitution is nearing opening up Munali to political activity.