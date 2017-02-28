Israel Inspires Zambia, says Pres. Lungu

President Edgar Lungu says Zambia draws her inspiration from Israel.

The Head of State currently on a 5-day visit has since met Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

President Lungu describes the invitation to Israel as historic. Pres. Lungu also met the President of Israel Reuven Rivlin.

“Earlier today, I held a meeting with The Israeli President, H.E Reuven Rivlin at the Presidential Residence in Jerusalem.

“I should admit that our country has drawn inspiration from Israel hence Zambia is looking forward to working with Israel in many spheres for the mutual benefit of both countries.

“This visit will result in enhancing our international relations as well as strengthening our economy through mutual trade,” says Pres. Lungu.

The Head of State is in the holy land on the the invitation of Isreali Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.