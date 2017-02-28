LAZ Hire Musa Mwenye To Defend Nchima Nchito

The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) laid their cartel loyalty before all to see when they appointed Lusaka lawyer Musa Mwenye to represent lawyer Nchima Nchito in his personification case.

Nchito is in court on a charge of personating a Post Newspapers in liquidation lawyer and has denied the charge.

A warrant of arrest had been invoked by the Lusaka Magistrate Court with Nchito successfully appealing for its quashing on account of it being unnecessary.

Lawyer Mwenye took the stand in defence of Nchito on instruction from LAZ.

Nchito is the lawyer for Fred M’membe’s Post Newspapers in liquidation but liquidator Lewis Mosho has been insisting that the lawyer’s services were terminated once the liquidator took over.

Magistrate Greenwell Malumani adjourned the matter to April 3, 2017 for hearing.

LAZ president Linda Kasonde was in attendance alongside former Director of Public Prosecution Mutembo Nchito.

Nchito has been caught up in crossfire given the Post Newspapers in liquidation’s long standing battles with tax authorities that the defunct publication allege is politically motivated.

The defence team led by lawyer Rabson Malipenga opposed LAZ’s appointing of a lawyer to defend Nchito saying it was outside their mandate but Magistrate Malumani passed it saying the law was not categorical.