Opinion: We’re Off To A Winning Start

We’re off to a winning start!! Patson Daka’s 48th minute goal was enough to see off the West Africans and give the nation a positive outlook for the rest of the tournament. Unfortunately I wasn’t able to make it to the stadium, but that’ll change soon, looking to give you guys a full experience.

Nonetheless, I got to watch the entire 90 minutes, and without being too biased, it’s fair to say Zambia dominated throughout. Manager Beston Chambeshi got all the tactics right, and with over 50,000 people cheering them on at the stadium, the boys did not disappoint. Guinea did provide the occasional scare, especially with such a tight scoreline, but we managed to see the game through. The linesmen also disallowed two very disputable goals, but we’ll allow it & just take the win. Notable performances (for me) came from goalkeeper Mangani Banda, Boyd Musonda and Edward Chilufya.

Overall, it was a good show from the Junior Chipolopolo and we wish them & the manager the very best in the next game. LET’S GOO!!

Next challenge: Mali on Wednesday

Written by Wegnuss Khan