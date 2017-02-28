Pres. Lungu On 5-Day Israel Visit

President Edgar Lungu is in Israel on a five day State Visit on the invitation of that country’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Head of State has carried along five ministers in anticipation of signing of high profile investment deals.

President has had a busy diplomatic shift after having hosted the King of Morocco who was in the country on a State Visit.

Here below is a lowdown:

President EDGAR LUNGU has arrived in Israel for a five-day official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister BENJAMIN NETANYAHU.

The Presidential Challenger jet carrying the Head of State touched down at BEN GURUON International Airport in the city of TEL AVIV at 15:43 hours Zambian and Israeli time.

And President LUNGU who wants to strengthen economic Diplomacy with Israel established the first ever Embassy in that Country two years ago headed by Ambassador MARTIN MWANAMBALE.

The Head of State is expected to meet with the Israeli President REUVEN RIVLIN and Prime Minister BENJAMIN NETANYAHU.

President LUNGU is also expected to officiate at a business forum organised by the Israeli and Zambian Chambers of Commerce and Industry- ZACCI which would focus on investment opportunities within the two countries.

The delegation to Israel includes cabinet ministers from Foreign Affairs HARRY KALABA, Agriculture DORA SILIYA, Health CHITALU CHILUFYA, Commerce and Industry MARGARET MWANAKATWE, Energy DAVID MABUMBA, Tourism and Arts CHARLES BANDA, Transport BRIAN MUSHIMBA, among others.

Others are Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations AMOS CHANDA, Special Assistant to the President for Politics KAIZAR ZULU, Special Assistant to the President for Economics HIBEENE MWIINGA, and Senior Private Secretary DANIEL SIWO.

The Head of State is further accompanied by a business delegation in order to accord an opportunity to the private sector representatives of both countries to interact and forge business partnerships.

The visit is further expected to provide Mr Lungu and his delegation an important opportunity to market the numerous business opportunities that Zambia has to offer with the view to attract Israeli investment into Zambia.

President LUNGU will also interact with Zambians living in Israel.