ZNBC Failure To Broadcast Under-20 AfCON Goes To Parliament

Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has directed sports minister Moses Mawere to issue a ministerial statement on the failure by ZNBC to secure television rights for the on-going Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Zambians have been up in arms after the country’s national broadcaster failed to secure television rights for the tournament. The first match attracted a sell-out crowd.

While 60, 000 plus people made it to the stadium for the opening match, those who stayed back could only watch the events on pay television channels.

The minister is expected to give a statement on Thursday, a day after Zambia plays Mali in the team’s second Group A match.

Meanwhile, ZNBC corporate affairs has issued a statement explaining the company’s failure to televise the matches.

BELOW IS THE STATEMENT

ZNBC is owing CAF $750,000 for the 2015 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations as of December 31st 2016. We were charged $141,424 as interest charges.For the 2017/2018 CAF competition package which includes the Under 20 tournament being held in Zambia .ZNBC has been requested to pay £400,000.

Based on the central statistics office census of 2010,the country had 2.6 million households and 1,857,891 television sets.According to records maintained by ZNBC commercial houses have further 12,978 television sets bringing the total number of television sets in the country to 1,870,869.TV levy based on these figures is expected to be at least 5.6 million per month.

However.the Corporation is only receiving an average figure of K1.7 million per month translating into a compliance level of 27℅.This therefore implies that 73℅ or K3.9 million (46.8million per annum) is not remitted to the Corporation by households and commercial houses.A number of reasons can be cited for the failure bnnn to collect the 73℅ of TV levy as follows:

A)High cost of collection-The use of ZNBC TV levy inspectors foot soldiers has proven to be expensive when compared to the k3 levy per household.

B) Limitations of ZESCO scheme.The ZESCO scheme collects 87℅ of the total TV levy income that comes to ZNBC.ZESCO only collects from individuals that are on their database which is not more than 500,000 households.

By Corporate Affairs Office

ZNBC