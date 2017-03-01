Murder Cases on the Upswing in Lusaka

Murder cases have risen in Lusaka district with the police recording at least one killing per day.

Police service spokesperson Esther Katongo said that a pattern was emerging of with people being murdered usually in the night in similar circumstances.

She said police had launched a manhunt for the suspects but urged members of the public to be on high alert.

Two back to back murders in Lusaka’s Chilanga area last week set alarm bells ringing with the suspects still at large.

Meanwhile police have arrested four people suspects believed to be behind a spate of burglaries in Lusaka’s Chelstone Township.

The suspects have been identified as Solgious Mwanza, Davie Njovu, Pierson Shamutete and Twaambo Muzyamba.