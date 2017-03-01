President Lungu Visits Holocaust Memorial; “Mankind Should Never Suffer Such A Calamity Again”

President Edgar Lungu yesterday visited the Holocaust Rememberance Center in Jerusalem.

After touring the Yad-Vashem Memorial Park Museum in Jerusalem, President Lungu wrote;

“Leaders in today’s world have a responsibility to ensure that never again should a calamity be allowed to happen to mankind while they sit and watch.”

Yad-Vashem Memorial Park Museum is Israel’s official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust.

The Holocaust is documented as the period in which Nazi Germany under the iron rule of ruthless dictator Adolf Hitler murdered about six million Jews.

While the Nazi persecution of the Jews began in 1933, the mass murder was committed during World War II. It took the Germans and their accomplices four and a half years to murder six million Jews.

They are believed to have been at their most efficient from April to November 1942 – 250 days in which they murdered some two and a half million Jews.