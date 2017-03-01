Zambia Under-20 Target World Cup Spot If They Beat Mali Tonight

The Zambia U-20 will walk into their second Group A match against a tougher opponent in Mali at Heroes Stadium this evening.

Beston Chambeshi’s fledglings lead Group A with three points after having dispatched Guinea 1-0 in the opening match before a sell out crowd at Heroes Stadium on Sunday.

Four-time champions Egypt will be up against bottom placed Guinea in the 15h00 kickoff at the same venue.

FC Liefering striker Patson Daka is expected to lead the junior Chipolopolo upfront alongside Spartak Moscow striker Fashion Sakala. In midfield Portugal based Emmanuel Banda is expected to be handed a starting berth after his game changing show in the opening match and will team up with Enock ‘Computer’ Mwepu and Boyd Musonda.

At the back Chambeshi will have a familiar pivot around skipper Solomon Sakala with wingbacks being Moses Nyondo and Shemmy Mayembe.

Zambia should be wary of the threat posed by Mali striker Sekou Koita who tormented the Egyptian backline in their opening match.

Group has Zambia is at the top with Egypt and Mali in joint second on one point while Guinea is at the foot with no point.

In Group B South Africa is in commanding top position while Senegal and Sudan are on one point in second position. Cameroun is rooted to the bottom.

The Zambia kicks off at 18:00 hours.

(SOURCE: Bolazambia)