Attorney General Applies To ConCourt Judges’ Case

The Attorney General’s chamber has applied to be joined to the matter in which the competence of Constitutional Court judges is being brought to question.

A complaint has been filed by among others Green Party president Peter Sinkamba over the manner the Constitutional Court judges handled the presidential petition.

The Judicial Complaints Commission will preside over the matter that has largely been peddled by the opposition United Party for National Development on whether the judges were guilty of misconduct or not.

State advocate Joe Simachela applied that the attorney general be joined to the case.

The Constitutional Court has been hit by a barrage of complaints with the Judicial Complaints Commission having the opportunity to lay the matter to rest.