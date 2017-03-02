Diva Iris Kaingu Gives Under-20 Stars Some Love

There seems to be no end to the Iris Kaingu soapie with the controversial daughter of former Higher Education Minister Michael Kaingu showing some love to the victorious U-20 national team lads.

Not averse to stirring social media storms, Iris took to facebook flashing images of her mingling with U-20 stars.

The U-20 is currently the toast of the country after having grabbed a ticket to the 2017 U-20 FIFA World Cup.

Controversy easily follows Iris since her well publicized porn act and was later convicted in October 2012 for making obscene cinematography films that have the tendency to corrupt morals.

Below is Iris with man of the match in the 6-1 bashing of Mali Fashion Sakala and two goal hero Edward Chilufya.