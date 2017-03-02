Double Tobela: Relief As ZNBC Strike Deal To Televise Under-20 AfCON; Beer Price Drop; Zambia Register Huge Win

ZNBC finally budged and started televising the U-20 matches of the 2017 Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations on the day the host team unleashed an emphatic 6-1 win over Mali.

On the same day, the Zambian Breweries dropped beer prices as give to give the host fans a present to dance their way out.

On Tuesday Kabwe Central Member of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube questioned why ZNBC had not been able to beam live the U-20 championship being hosted by Zambia.

Fans that cried foul over the failure by ZNBC to beam that match will get some respite given that ticket sales have been acrimonious.

Sunday’s opening match against Guinea was sold out with a similar atmosphere expected for Wednesday matches.

Fans that will be unable to buy tickets will catch the action on ZNBC and also pay TV Channel SuperSport.