Fashion Does It In Style As Zambia Rip Mali 6-1

Zambia became the first team at the U-20 Total Africa Cup of Nations to book a place in the semi finals and also grab an enviable ticket to South Korea for the FIFA World Cup in May 2017.

It was not just the victory that dazzled the crowd that swarmed the 60, 000 capacity Heroes Stadium but the sterling fashion with which they demolished the Malians to seal a place in the last four.

A brace apiece for Man of the Match Fashion Sakala and Edward Chilufya with a goal each from Enock Mwepu and Emmanuel Banda gave Zambia a 6-1 win and seal a semi final place.

Abdoul Dante had risen powerfully to head home the opener in the 5th minute to stun the home crowd into a deathly silence but Spartak Moscow striker Fashion Sakala was set up by Patson Daka three minutes later to nod in the equalizer and calm nerves in the Zambian camp.

The Malians had looked like they would quickly restore the lead when Sekou Koita rifled goal-wards but an alert Mangani Banda parried away the ball for a corner but the Zambians were back at it in the 25th minute when Emmanuel Banda volleyed from outside the box what is possibly contender for goal of the tournament and put the junior Chipolopolo ahead for the first time.

It was becoming a toll order for the Malians who conceded yet another goal in the 38th minute through a clever flick by Enock Mwepu who had been set up by Edward Chilufya.

The two sides went to the break with Zambia leading 3-1 and the junior Chipolopolo continued from where they left with Edward Chilufya heading the fourth from a Sakala assist.

Chilufya was back on the score sheet three minutes later to make it 5-1 to Zambia in what was turning into a one way traffic encounter.

The crowd never stopped screaming for more and Sakala harvested his brace in the 64th minute with a well struck shot to send the Malians into further agony.

Zambia has qualified to the semi finals with a game to spare and will now face Egypt on Saturday in a formality contest.

Chambeshi’s side move to six points while Egypt has two points with Mali stuck at one point with Guinea.

(SOURCE: Bolazambia)