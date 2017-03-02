Hichilema Salutes Kamanga; Gives Chambeshi Thumbs Up; Delights In 6-1 Haul

Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has congratulated FAZ president Andrew Kamanga for showing leadership in managing Zambia’s splendid performance at the on-going Under-20 Africa Cup.

This followed Zambia’s emphatic 6-1 victory over Mali in Group A which sent the junior Chipolopolo to the youth World Cup in Korea.

In his congratulatory message, Hichilema says the team has made the country proud.

“That was a splendid display of skills and play by our junior Chipolopolo boys at Heroes stadium this evening. We are indeed happy and proud of our Junior Chipolopolo Boys for winning the game against the Mali via a 6 – 1 scoreline,” he says.

“To the Malians, well done for the fighting to the end. Thumbs up to the young boys under the tutelage of one Beston “Quick Silver” Chambeshi.”

Hichilema hopes the team will hold together and develop into a strong senior national team.

“And hearty congratulations also go to the Andrew Kamanga led Football Association of Zambia. It is our hope that this Junior team will be held together and eventually graduate into our national team.

“From us, we say Junior Chipolopolo Boys; Hard work pays and better things lie ahead, this is our time and congratulations once more to the Boys for qualifying to the World Cup, to be held in South Korea,” states.

Hichilema joined the mantra “#cupisale, #cupniyathu”