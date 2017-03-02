Kalu, Kazala Launch Vicious Campaign To Impeach Kamanga

Former FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya and Chingola-based thief Richard Kazala have launched a vicious double-edged campaign to impeach incumbent Andrew Kamanga at the annual general meeting set for March 26.

Kalusha and Kazala have hired some officials from lower division clubs to write letters, in a similar pattern, demanding the removal of Kamanga but lacking in grounds.

A second army of agents Kalusha and Kazala have released involve individuals who are assigned to plant age cheating allegations against the flamboyant Zambia Under-20 national soccer team on some obscure social media pages.

Initially, the group had hoped Zambia will perform poorly and fail to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in Korea. According to sources within their camp, their hope that the Under-20 will fail to qualify to the World Cup would have translated into double failure for Kamanga.

“Balelanda ati twalibaleta Africa Cup yaba iche manje bafilwa [we brought them the Africa Cup for youngsters, now they have failed]. Efyo balefwaya ukulalnda. Just like this Kamanga does not know anything about football.

“The first strategy has flopped so we have found other means and we are targeting the boys in the team,” the source said.

Kalusha and Kazala wanted to strengthen their ground that Kamanga had failed to perform on the pitch by failing to qualify to the Africa Cup in 2017.

They have released an undisclosed amount of money to some lower division officials they have hired alleging Kamanga is not doing anything for them, but just talking about transparency and accountability which they allege was not developing football.

Now that the Under-20 has performed beyond their expectations, the Kalusha and Kazala camp is determined to dilute the success of the team by throwing allegations they hope will attract a Confederations of African Football investigation and eventual ban.

Even in the heat of celebrations owing to the Uunder-20 success, the anti Kamanga forces have vowed not give up.

One of the front agents masquerading as Northern Province Amateur Football Association (NOPAFA) official Michael Chimponda has since submitted a motion to remove Kamanga from office in three weeks time.

Two other fronts that have submitted the motion include William Kambenja of Mutende Football Academy and Alex Bwalya of Amico Football Club, both based in Luapula.

Meanwhile, popular Northern Province FAZ councillor Mwansa Kampyanga has disowned a motion filed to call for the removal of Kamanga.

Kasama United Youth Academy secretary Mwansa Kapyanga said that Chimponda had acted alone and was suffering from post election disorder.

“We cannot allow people that have failed to accept the March 26, 2016 FAZ election results continue to destabilize football,” he said in a statement:

“Kindly ignore the email circulated by Mr. Michael Chimponda. Note that the email has no blessings of the province and neither the defunct NOPAFA executive, if any.

“We, as Kasama United Youth Academy, will write to the necessary authorities to ensure such kind of behavior of undermining the Office of The FAZ president and the FAZ president be brought to an End and request that disciplinary action be taken against Mr. Chimponda,”

Kazala is a the thief that stole funds from tickets for the Zambia Vs Nigeria match last October and is currently suspended alongside Blackwell Siwale.