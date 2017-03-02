Lifwekelo Challenges LAZ Over Nchima Nchito Legal Services

Political nomad Edwin Lifwekelo has challenged the Law Association of Zambia to cite the provision of the law that they used to offer legal services to lawyer Nchima Nchito.

Lifwekelo said that LAZ should justify the enthusiasm they used in representing Nchito after it retained the services of top drawer lawyer Musa Mwenye to represent Nchito who had the Lusaka Magistrate issue an arrest warrant for him.

He said that LAZ had never shown any zeal in representing private citizens that suffered for representation but opted to represent an affluent citizen who could afford top legal representation.

Lifwekelo said that LAZ had been eager to represent people that were aligned to opposition forces.

Nchito is the lawyer for embattled Post Newspapers in liquidation managing director Fred M’membe.

A warrant of arrest is also out for M’membe on account of personating a Post Newspapers agent.

His wife is also in court after she allegedly tore a search warrant issued by the Lusaka Magistrate Court.