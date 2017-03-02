Opinion: The AFCON Adventure Continues!! Game 2

Scintillating football. If it was down to two words, those would be my pick for the game I’ve just witnessed. To be honest, it was like Zambia came looking for revenge for the two disallowed goals they had against Guinea. I would never have predicted such a performance, but games like these are what make football such a beautiful, unpredictable game.

Initially, I was a little pessimistic about Mali, mainly because several members of their current squad won the African Cup of Nations at Under-17 level two years ago, going on to the final of the 2015 U17 World Cup in Chile. The game began as a hectic frenzy, and when Abdoul Dante opened the scoring for Mali in the 4th minute, it genuinely looked like my perceived pessimism was well-placed.

Enter Fashion Sakala. His equalizer 3 minutes later provided a glimmer of hope, and even though there was still a long way to go, at least our nerves were calmed. It was game on. After a brief spell of end-to-end action, Zambia took the lead through an absolutely stunning volley by Emmanuel Banda. Beauty of a goal. The nation was in pandemonium, I could hear celebrations from my neighbour’s houses, so I’m sure it was much crazier at the stadium. Enock Mwepu have us even more reason to smile, his calm finish taking us into the break 3-1 up. What a half of football. At this point, even though things were looking up, only half the mission was complete. Would Mali respond?

No. They wouldn’t. Sorry. The Junior Chipolopolo scored 3 in the first 45 minutes, and off they went to score 3 more. THREE more, just in case you didn’t get it the first time. Mali capitulated, they had no response to wave after wave of Zambian attacks, and the boys made their chances count. Edward Chilufya bagged two goals for himself before Fashion Sakala put the 6th and final nail in the coffin and sealed his Man of the Match performance. What a game of football.

This game was not only significant in qualifying for the semi-finals, but our progress also means that we have gained automatic qualification for the Under-20 World Cup being held in South Korea in May. Plenty of reason to celebrate. This was another sold-out game, so my question in one of my previous posts as to whether Zambia is truly a football-crazy nation has been answered with a resounding ‘YES’. Big ups to all the fans who managed to make it to the stadium, the support is also part of the reason why the lads are playing so well. Beston Chambeshi deserves a round of applause too, kept the boys cool & collected throughout the match. We can only look forward from here.

Onto the next one: Egypt on Saturday

Let’s go Junior Chipolopolo!!

Source: Wenguss Khan