Medicinal Cannabis Is Legal In Zambia – Minister

Home affairs minister Steven Kampyongo has disclosed that the law provides for the cultivation of cannabis for medicinal purposes.

Kampyongo has told parliament in a ministerial statement that this is provided for under section 9 of the narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances act cap 96 of the law of Zambia.

He however, states that it is mandatory that one obtains requisite lawful authority to enable them cultivate cannabis for medicinal purposes, failure to which one commits an offence even if it is for medicinal purposes.

Kampyongo says the minister of health is the licensing authority for purposes of issuing licenses to persons who intend to cultivate cannabis for medicinal purposes.

He says any person who cultivates cannabis for medicinal purposes without obtaining the requisite license does so without lawful authority.

He adds that a license or authority granted by the minister will be subject to certain conditions including the payment of a fee in respect to the license as the minister deems fit.

Kampyongo points out that according to section 6 of the dangerous and drugs act cap 95 of the laws of Zambia, the minister may by regulation provide for controlling or restricting the production, possession, sell and distribution of drugs to which this part applies.

He adds that the minister may also provide for prohibiting and production, possession, sell or distribution of any drug to which this part applies except by any persons licensed or authorized by the minister.