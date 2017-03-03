Opinion: Keep Calm, Focus On Under-20 AfCON Title

Sports journalist Augustine Mukoka has joined the chorus saluting Zambia’s Under-20 FIFA World Cup qualification, 10 years after the team last made the journey.

The Zambian lads, who face Egypt tomorrow in the final Group A match, unleashed a six star performance on Wednesday to beat Mali 6-1 and qualify to the semi-finals, a result that automatically secured a World Cup qualification.

A brace apiece for Man of the Match Fashion Sakala and Edward Chilufya with a goal each from Enock Mwepu and Emmanuel Banda gave Zambia a 6-1 win and seal a semi final place.

Abdoul Dante had risen powerfully to head home the opener in the 5th minute to stun the home crowd into a deathly silence but Spartak Moscow striker Fashion Sakala was set up by Patson Daka.

Mukoka urges the team to remain focused and target winning the title.

BELOW IS MUKOKA’S WRITE-UP

OUR WONDER BOYS

A 6-1 score-line is no mean achievement. Our Junior Chipolopolo put up a master class show last night to book a place at the FIFA Youth World Cup in Korea. The tournament kicks off on May 20 to June 11, 2017.

I’ve been engrossed in the highlights of last night’s marvelous display. What a goall!

Emmanuel Banda’s 24th minute volley a few metres outside the 18-yard box was the highlight of the game.

The youngster did not hesitate to punish the Malian defence for a poor clearance that fell on his left foot.

He gave the ball no room, and connected with a ferocious effort. It’s undoubtedly headed for Goal of the Tournament. Now that’s a player with foresight and precision at goal.

The last I saw a Zambian player score a beautiful goal as Emmanuel’s was Rainford Kalaba, again, at the Under-20 level during a Cosafa tournament in 2004.

One of his tournament goals made the CAF list for Goal of The Year. He lost to South Africa’s Benni McCarthy.

Johnston “One Man Cammando” would also unleash thunderbolts for goals. I remember the late Chaswe Nsofwa score a similar goal at Independence stadium. And now Emmanuel Banda.

Going by the team’s performance, we can rest assured Zambia has a future depending on how the boys are nurtured.

It’s not easy for a young home team that concedes as early as the 4th minute before a capacity crowd to immediately recover and go on to win big.

There is a lot pressure playing at home. It’s even more pressure when you fall back as the case was last night, but not with our Junior Bullets.

Three minutes after Mali pulled a quick one on us, the situation was back on level, thanks to the strike partnership of Patson Daka and Fashion Sakala.

The team has a bright future with potential of becoming contender for AfCON title in 2019, an Olympic place at the Tokyo 2020 Games and a World Cup slot at the Qatar 2022 event.

In the meantime, the boys should remain calm and target winning the country’s maiden Under-20 continental title.

Well done Junior Chipolopolo. Congratulations technical advisor Wedson Nyirenda, head coach Beston Chambeshi, assistant Bilton Musonda and the rest of the technical bench.