Pres. Lungu Lures Israeli Water Purification Firm

President Edgar Lungu has lured an Israeli water purification firm to help Zambia move towards providing clean and safe drinking water.

President Lungu says no Zambia should walk long distances in search of water.

The Head of State says providing safe and clean drinking water is the ruling party’s pledge to bettering the lives of Zambians.

AFTER VISITING THE WATER PURIFICATION PLANT IN ISRAEL, PRESIDENT LUNGU WRITES

In the PF manifesto, we pledged to provide clean and safe drinking water. Immediately after the election, I created a ministry to specifically deal with water affairs. Provision of safe and clean drinking water is a promise my administration is working on tirelessly to fulfil.

In this regard, Ms Sari Eli, CEO of ODIS Filtering Of Israel walked me through the company that manufactures, installs and commissions treament plants that purifies ground water, surface water and waste water into quality consumable water.

I want to reaffirm my commitment that no Zambian should walk long distances in search of water. With the use of new technology, my government will continue to build and maintain our water systems and ensure that every citizen has access to clean and safe drinking water.

The beneficiaries of all these efforts will be the Zambian people. I have ensured that my delegation takes this mission to Israel very seriously. We have to deliver to our people.