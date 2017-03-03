Public Order Act Pronouncement A Joke, says Kabimba

Rainbow Party leader Wynter Kabimba has described as a joke government’s reassurance that it still attaches great importance to the review of the Public Order Act.

Kabimba says he believes government is merely playing on the minds of the Zambian people.Wnyter

He says if the PF government was truly committed to reviewing the Public Order Act it would have done so by now because it is already knows what is wrong with this legislation.

In an interview, Kabimba says this because while in opposition, the ruling PF faced the same restrictions the opposition political parties are facing under the Act.

Kabimba states that as far as the Rainbow Party is concerned Zambia will go into the 2021 general election with the same Act because the PF does not have the political-will to amend it.

He says it is actually a waste of time for government to call for the submission of recommendations on the review of the Public Order Act.

Source: QFM