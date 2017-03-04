Kalusha Claims It’s False, “Results Of Integrity Test Not Out”

Kalusha Bwalya has faced up to the real reason he withdrew from the race for a FIFA executive position after a respected BBC journalist put it up to him.

Veteran BBC journalist Osasu Obayiuwana plainly put it to Bwalya that he had withdrawn from the FIFA race after having failed an integrity test.

Bwalya has naively believed that he could still run around flaunting his legendary status at FIFA when the corrupt old order he belonged to has been dismantled with the disgraceful departure of long serving FIFA president Sepp Blatter.

Obayiuwana put it to the 1988 African Footballer of the Year on whether he had withdrawn as a result of failing the integrity test but Bwalya responded.

“I have received no such notification. The results of the integrity tests are not out, so how could I have failed it? Such reports are false,” said Bwalya.

Obayiuwana said, “We were told that he was unable to satisfactorily answer questions put to him and so he has failed.”

Bwalya angled in with a response, “I have decided to withdraw from the race to concentrate on retaining my position at CAF.”

The former FAZ president has yet to recover from losing elections last year to Andrew Kamanga and has been linked to manoeuvres to destabilize the current FAZ chief’s stewardship.

Meanwhile, FIFA’s ethics committee is moving in with on iron fist on officials that don’t meet transparency and accountability criteria.

Kalusha’s has a lot of baggage arising from his time as FAZ president which included improper transactions and allegations of bribery.

He recently forced Kamanga to write a nomination for his candidature at FIFA. The pressure mounted on Kamanga led to a dispute in the executive where Kalusha’s chola boys

Editor’s Note:

We challenge Mr Bwalya to make public both the questionnaire from the FIFA Ethics Committee and his responses for everyone to make their own conclusion. We can only wonder how Mr Bwalya has finally realised he now needed to concentrate only on defending his role at CAF where integrity checks are not a priority when a few weeks ago he put up a strong fight that reached Cabinet to be nominated for a FIFA contest.