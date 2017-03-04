Rampant U-20 Test Junior Pharaohs

The Zambia U-20 national team this afternoon conclude action against Egypt in a formality match after having already qualified to the semi finals as table toppers regardless of what happens in today’s matches.

Coach Beston Chambeshi says he will field a strong starting line up despite having already made it to the semi finals.

In the other final group match Mali and Guinea will be expected to give it their best chance knowing either of them still has a chance to make to the semi finals depending on the outcome of the Zambia versus Egypt match.

Egypt has two points but can be overtaken by either Mali or Guinea if they lose to Zambia in the final group match if any of them win and the junior pharaohs lose.

The junior Chipolopolo may have to dig deeper again despite being already qualified to the semi finals as the ever demanding crowd may have high expectations.

Zambia beat Guinea 1-0 in the opening fixture and dispatched via a 6-1 result in the second match to qualify to the 2017 U-20 FIFA World Cup.

Both matches will kickoff at 15:00 hours with Mali and Guinea squaring off at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium while the host’s match against Egypt is at Heroes stadium.

(SOURCE: Bolazambia)