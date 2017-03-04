ZEMA Secures Conviction Of Sabstic Industry Over Environmental Pollution

The Zambia Environmental Management Agency has shown some bite by securing a conviction of Sabstic Industries for discharging a pollutant into the environment without an emission licence.

ZEMA has extended the conviction to Sabstic Director Hassan Sabra who has also been found liable.

Below is the full statement from ZEMA:

ZAMBIA ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AGENCY

PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release

LUSAKA, 2ND MARCH, 2017 – SABSTIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY PROSECUTED

Sabstic Industries Company has been convicted by the Lusaka Magistrate Court for failure to comply with a Compliance Order and discharging a pollutant into the environment without an Emission Licence. The Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) prosecuted Sabstic Industries and its Director, Hassan Sabra in accordance with the Environmental Management Act (EMA) No. 12 of 2011 and Environmental Management (Licensing) Regulations Statutory Instrument No. 112 of 2013 of the Laws of Zambia.

Facts presented before the Court were that between the 1st day of February, 2017 and 10th day of February, 2017 in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown, Sabstic Industries and its Director, Hassan Sabra failed to comply with the requirements of a Compliance Order issued by ZEMA on 1st February, 2017, whose compliance date was with immediate effect. They also emitted or discharged a pollutant or contaminant into the environment without an Emission Licence from ZEMA.

The facts were confirmed to be correct by the Accused upon which the Court convicted the Accused accordingly. The matter comes up for sentencing before Hon. David Simusamba on 7th March, 2017 at 09:00hrs.

ZEMA takes this opportunity to remind all facilities to obtain necessary Licences from the Agency as stipulated by the environmental law and other relevant laws. It is also important for industries to uphold environmentally friendly practices.

Issued by:

Irene G. Lungu-Chipili

Manager- Corporate Affairs

Zambia Environmental Management Agency

Email: iglungu@zema.org.zm

Phone: 254023/59/ 0977-744299