Cease Fire, Hayatou Tells Kamanga, Kalu

CAF president Issa Hayatou brought FAZ boss Andrew Kamanga and his predecessor Kalusha Bwalya to a round table to iron out their differences.

Hayatou told a media briefing at Heroes Stadium that CAF had advised former FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya to respect the fact that Andrew Kamanga is the head of Zambian football.

He said that the two had made peace before him and hoped that the shadow boxing between the two towering figures in the game had come to a close.

“During our meeting we requested the former president (Bwalya) to respect the current and we also asked the current to seek advice for the good of the game,” Hayatou said.

“The two I am sure are in good relations now there is nothing wrong. We are very satisfied with the outcome of that meeting.”

He added: “We know that in the current executive there are some members who are very close to Kalusha Bwalya so we requested that if there is a problem he should meet the current president (Kamanga) so that they work together.”

Hayatou heaped praise on Zambia for a well organized Total U-20 Africa Cup tournament.

“I am also glad to say the political side of Zambia, particularly the Republican President, the government and also the authorities in general that they were interested in organizing the tournament and they have done perfectly.”

Matters came to a head last week after Bwalya was identified as the architect of the motion of impeachment moved by Northern Province Amateur Football Association Mike Chimponda whose motion curiously sprung from the blue.

Kamanga wrote a protest letter to CAF after having initially alerted the continental body of the underground manoeuvres to undermine his leadership.

The FAZ chief has had forces that have never accepted his triumph over Bwalya and continue to fight him.

(SOURCE: Bolazambia)