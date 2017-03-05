Nawakwi Must Respect FDD’s Democratic Principles

The forum for democracy and development (FDD) in Chama district Muchinga province has appealed to party president Edith Nawakwi not to abandon the party’s democratic principles.

FDD Chama district chairperson Yotam Mtayachalo says the party leadership must uphold the constitution by going to a convention.

Mtayachalo says party members are ready to use the party constitution to ensure their interest is protected and are able enjoy their fundamental rights as enshrined therein.

He says what is happening in the party where some members who are exercising their democratic rights are being victimized by those who want to consolidate their positions is wrong.

Mtayachalo adds that there is impunity in the FDD where party members are being expelled with total disregard of the constitution.