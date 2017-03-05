South Africa Set Up AfCON Under-20 Semi-Final Against Zambia

South Africa and Senegal swept aside their opponents in the final Group B matches at the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations to join Zambia and Guinea in the semi finals and confirm their tickets for the 2017 FIFA World Cup in South Korea.

Senegal dumped Cameroun out of the tournament with an exquisite performance that saw Ibrahima Niane and Krempin Diatta scoring in the 45th and 48th minutes respectively.

Cameroun exited stage having failed to emulate their senior counterparts that won the Africa Cup in Gabon.

Senegal qualified as group winners with seven points while South Africa settled for second place on six points having beaten Cameroun, lost to Senegal and saw off Sudan.

South Africa opened the score through Phakamani Mahlambi in 15th minute after he was set up by Luther Singh.

Sudan hit back nine minutes later through Khaled Osman to rework the match as a contest.

The two sides went to the dressing room tied at 1-all but South Africa was in an uncompromising mood in the second stanza doubling the score in the 60th minute through Grant Margeman who was set up Kobamelo Kodisang.

Thabo Senong’s side completed the job in the 66th minute when Man of the Match Sibongakonke Mbatha struck from a Kodisang assist.

South Africa will now face Zambia on Wednesday at Heroes Stadium while Senegal will be up against Guinea on Thursday at Heroes Stadium.

Source: bolazambia.com