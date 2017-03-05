Stylish Zambia Down Egypt 3-1

Zambia and Guinea both came from behind to win their respective matches against Egypt and Mali to confirm their places in the semi finals of the Total U-20 Africa Cup.

Guinea stunned Mali by beating them 3-2 in a thrilling encounter played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Beston Chambeshi’s lads were in no mood to give favours and defeated the Egyptians despite having already qualified to the semi finals.

The Egyptians had a dream start when Karim Hassan scored in the 36th minute and went to the half time break in the lead.

Chambeshi withdrew Chrispine Sakulanda just before the break for Emmanuel Banda.

The junior Chipolopolo were back breathing fire in the second half and were back on level terms three minutes into the second half through an acrobatic Patson Daka effort.

Zambia started pushing in front and went ahead in the 73rd minute through Fashion Sakala who took his tournament tally to three goals.

Enock Mwepu’s pin-point cross landed gracefully on Sakala’s head with Daka harvesting his brace in the added time.

Zambia and Guinea will wait for the outcome of Group B matches to know their semi-final opponents.

President Edgar Lungu was in the stands to witness the lads beat Egypt.

(Source: Bolazambia)