VJ Discuss Renewed Friendship Between Zambia and Israel

Veteran politician and diplomat Vernon Mwaanga says it will be a tall order for Zambia to try and help Israel regain its lost African Union observer status.

Dr. Mwaanga says Zambia’s success in helping Israel regain its lost position in the AU will depend on the progress made in achieving peace in the Middle East.

He says this is in view of the position held by the African Union endorsing the United Nations (UN) resolution of a two state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Dr. Mwaanga who served as Foreign Affairs Minister in the second republic notes that the principle of a two state solution has to be adhered to at all cost.

He states that whatever agreement Zambia will reach with Israel during the president’s visit should therefore be within the framework of the AU backed UN two state solution on the Israeli- Palestinian conflict.

Dr. Mwaanga who also served as Zambia’s ambassador to the UN during the first republic, says Zambia should in this case continue working within the framework of the AU as it engages with Israel.