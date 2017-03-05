Zambia Under-20 Uniting Us, says Pres Lungu

President Edgar Lungu says the performance of Zambia Under 20 which has recorded three victories at the on-going Africa Youth Cup is uniting the country.

The Head of State has watched two of Zambia’s scintillating performances.

On Saturday, he was captured on television flashing a 3 goal predication which the team eventually posted.

President Lungu was in the stands for Zambia’s opening match against Guinea Conakry which the Beston Chambeshi lads won 1-0.

The Head of State missed out on the team’s six star performance against Mali which brought home a 6-1 triumph.

President Lungu, patron of the Chipolopolo, was back to football duty shortly after returning from a 5 day tour of Israel.

“Once again, our Junior #Chipolopolo did it and made all of us proud after scoring a sweetly 3-1 victory against Egypt. I am convinced that we are building a solid senior team that can bring us greater glory not too long from now,” he states.

“As your President and Patron, I remain more proud of you than you’ll ever realize. Be assured of my personal and government support to raise the standard of football and other sports to greater heights.

“Your victory continues to unite us as #Zambians. Keep up the winning attitude!

#U20WC,” he said.

Zambia will play the runner up in Group B on Wednesday to determine their passage to the final.

The team has since qualified to the FIFA Under 20 World kicking off on May 20.