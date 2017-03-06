Opinion: Final score: Zambia 3-1 Egypt

3 games. 3 goals. And today [Saturday], 3 goals, all in the second half, to be specific. Zambia with another epic performance, and this time, I was blessed with the opportunity of witnessing it live. It was electric, the atmosphere was incredible, you’d literally just have to be there to understand what I mean. It was another full stadium that came out to support the boys, and frankly speaking, the crowd’s energy must be given credit for contribution to the team’s performance. Almost everything the boys did had us singing and chanting. Big ups to the players as well for appreciating the fans that came out to support them.

But anyways, let’s get to the football. Egypt were arguably the toughest team we have played thus far, and by the end of the first half, they had their goal to show for it, courtesy of Karim Hassan’s cool finish in the 35th minute. Zambia did cause a threat here & there, but entered the break with nothing.

Second half was a completely different story. Whatever Beston Chambeshi said at half-time must have worked, because the boys came out much stronger. Just over ten minutes after the break, we had our response, thanks to Patson Daka. That goal seemed to spur the boys on, as Fashion Sakala also got himself on the scoresheet before Daka completed his brace in the dying embers of the game. Despite his two goals, my pick for Man of the Match would be Edward Chilufya, I think he had a really good game. Brilliant performance overall, the boys showing their grit to come from behind once again and see out the game with cool heads. Egypt played really well to be fair, but we just came out on top. My only complaint today would be the linesmen, I agreed with maybe two of the offsides called, but the rest, I struggled to understand. Nonetheless, the victory sees us maintain our perfect record and finish top of the group, so we can now look forward to the semi-finals.

Go Zambia Go!!

Written by Wegnuss Khan