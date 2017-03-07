Hichilema Blames Pres. Lungu Over OYDC Stampede Resulting In 8 Death

Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has blamed President Edgar Lungu and the ruling party over the stampede that has led to eight deaths at the Olympic Youth Development Centre in Lusaka.
Hichilema says Pres. Lungu and the PF were starving Zambians and that was the reason they queued up for food.
A church was giving away free food in Lusaka.
BELOW IS HICHILEMA’S STATEMENT
PRESS STATEMENT
06/03/2017
MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCES.
________________________________________
It is with a heavy heart that we wish to convey a message of condolences to the 8 families whose brothers and sisters died in a stampede this morning at Olympic Youth Development Center in Lusaka.
Our sincere condolences go to them and we call on the nation to put the families in prayer.
However, these deaths were avoidable in the sense that our people died as they were looking for food, which has become a luxury under the current Government.
Our people are dying needlessly because of hunger. This is totally unacceptable and we should bow our heads in shame.
We have always stated that our country’s economy has been mismanaged by those claiming to be in leadership, and true to our word people are now dying in stampedes as they jostle for food. Food which will not even last them a month but a meal. This is how desperate the citizens have become.
How can a country so rich as ours be failing to feed its own people and yet some people when globetrotting pretend that there is no hunger among ourselves?
What happened at OYDC, in Lusaka, the capital city of our country this morning is a clear indication of what is happening throughout the country.
Our people need food relief and politicians such as those claiming leadership must begin providing food and not death.
People should not die like this but PF and Mr Edgar Lungu have allowed such situations because they are not affected. They can have 6 meals per day, paid for by Zambians.
Once more sincere condolences to the families and as a country let us mourn with them because this demise is not by choice but basically inflicted by PF and Mr Edgar Lungu on the innocent souls.
Hakainde Hichilema
UPND PRESIDENT
musi g
Mr HH,,, you no thugh pipo
Cmmpunwa
HH this statement cannot come from a person claiming to be a Christian. The condolences are a mockery to the bereaved families. Whilst everyone is aware of the hard economic conditions in our country making it hard for some people to make ends meet it the stampede cannot be blamed on the government. Sometimes it’s man’s greed responsible for such calamities. Some of our brothers and sisters who queued up for free food didn’t have to. Please HH let go your hatred because you will never be free to think properly. It’s said that unforgiveness and hatred hammers more the unforgiving and hater more than the unforgiven and hated. I am neither PF nor UPND
GBP
I blame the church for poor leadership
Cmmpunwa
chongo
never knew hh is this foolish and dumb..go to america n give away free food n see if people won’t queue n fight for it..Anyway God Knows why hh can never rule Zambia..
true zambin
For once I concur with you,people dying to just have a meal is an avoidable.However as long as you have chi GBM with you people won’t take you serious. He is also a dissapointment just like lungu
Sir Jeff Geoffrey
Brother HH, you are very right on this matter. But again our people now have become more accustomed to free things to the extent of not wanting to work. They want miracles day in day out. We need serious education in our people. Let them know that Displine and hard work is the only key to success!
zoona
kabiyeni uko naimqe ba hh everything z on politics
mkhuto
Naimwe ba hh everything z on politics chinjeni amano mukwete sure i dont knw if u ar a human being
frederick chimpazanje phiri
Very mr lungu have failed to manage this nation because he dont have plans.
Paul mungo
Pamakaaaa ifyabuppuba ati nidununa reverse.
mmj
Comment: Mmmm…hh are you sure ..don’t behave like those animal in the animal farm…rhetoric out of power ..but when in you will be even worse…was it Ecl or the so called church of Christ??? bane let’s be fair ..
making political mileage unnecessarily…we will see if ever you rule …if they be no such incidences or worse …it like you’re watching from the tarresis but when but in the field of play you literally miss the ball in the 18…..
chips
Mwe bantu muladabwisha.was the govt and lungu issuing de foods to cause those deaths?it is the church to blame.it was supose to find strategies to do avoid that.there’s no hunger in the country bufi.abantu balishupa fye pafintu ifyamahala. Nowonder balile utumabwali mutuma dirty restaurants ati elyo bacite prophesise hunger in the country.anyway so sory fo the deaths.rip.
medado
hakaivotela heka
victor
well said Mr hichlema Zambia is starving we voted for, him for a better Zambia,we made him to be in state house, now I have changed my vote will not be for him period,
ĶÇ VOICE
Its true Mr HH i agree with you this situation was avoidable but due to luck of good leadership caused this stampede. My sincere condolences
Hogo
Political opportunistic. Who is to blame for the stampede? Lack of manners. Poor white people line up for food at the shelters. We fight over everything
Jedo
My condolences to the families
Hamzy
May there souls rest in peace
luck muwaya?
Fuka hh