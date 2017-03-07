Kazala’s Hired “Dog” Chimponda Bwalya In Court For Assault Over K50

Suspended FAZ vice-president Richard Kazala’s agent Chimponda Bwalya is next week due to appear in court for assault and theft.

He is believed to have stolen from a lodge where he worked as a garden boy. Chimponda also assaulted a colleague over K50.

Chimponda, who is masquerading as Northern Province Amateur Football Association general secretary, is one of the few FAZ officials Kazala has hired to petition the removal of Kamanga from office on unknown grounds.

However, investigations reveal that NOPAFA is defunct and Chimponda is an illegal representative of the body.

Sources have disclosed to Zambia Reports that Kazala has released millions of kwacha to bribe councillors and push the removal of Kamanga.

Kazala’s team is telling councillors that FAZ had no capacity to handle a new constitution. They also claim that reducing the electoral college will disadvantage lower league teams.

Kazala and his friend Blackwell Siwale were suspended after stealing K150, 000 which was proceeds from tickets sales for the match between Zambia and Algeria last October and their matter comes up for possible expulsion on March 26 when the football family converges at the annual general meeting.

However, the reduction of the FAZ Electoral College is a directive from FIFA. FIFA made the directive in 2011.

On Saturday, 4th February, 2017, at New Government Complex during the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Emergency Council Meeting (ECM), FAZ president Andrew Kamanga explained the reduction of the Electoral College was a directive to FAZ from FIFA:

“When we took office in March 2016, FIFA had given FAZ the final notice to have the statutes amended by 30th September 2016. Our new administration engaged FIFA at the highest level in a meeting with FIFA president Gianni Infantino in Mexico in May 2016 at which we requested for an extension of a deadline beyond September 2016.

“FIFA subsequently sent a mission to Zambia to review the request and the Membership Board granted an exceptional exception that FAZ Statutes be amended by 31st March 2017,” Kamanga explains.

“Following this extension the FAZ Executive Committee embarked on a consultative process with the membership who were requested to make written submissions by 31st October, 2016.

“The deadline for member submissions was further extended to 30th November, 2016. In January 2017 when the notice was issued for this emergency council meeting a further extension was granted to the members to submit their comments on the draft constitution by 27th January, 2017.”

FIFA representative Nicola Luke, in his submission, at the same meeting made it crystal clear that at the end of March 2017, FIFA expected Zambia to have a new FAZ constitution with a revised Electoral College of about 80 from the current 360 plus.