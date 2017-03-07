Let’s All Be Proud Of Zambia’s Under-20 – Tasila Lungu

Nkoloma Ward councillor Tasila Lungu has joined the call to give Zambia’s Under-20 side maximum support saying everyone should be proud of the team.

The President’s daughter who watched Beston Chambeshi’s side overcome the Pharaohs of Egypt at the weekend says the team is testament of courage, talent and fighting spirit.

Zambia has won three out of three Group A matches beating Guinea (1-0), Mali (6-1) and Egypt (3-1). The team will play South Africa tomorrow for a place in the final.

BELOW IS TASILA’S MESSAGE

Well done boys, so proud of our Under 20 team – what a great match against the mighty Egyptians.

These young men are testimony to the courage, talent and fighting spirit of our Zambian youth. I am so encouraged by their achievements – we should all be proud of their performance.

Let’s keep supporting the boys all the way to the final – go Zambia, go Chipolopolo!!!

God bless our great nation!

Tasila Lungu