Opinion: Zambian Diplomatic Jobs; A Haven For Stone Throwers

A quiet storm has swept through the Zambian diplomatic circles with a horde of individuals assigned in 2011 recalled in the aftermath of President Edgar Lungu’s victory in the August 11, 2016 elections.

Not surprisingly, some have been openly canvassing for the deployment in the Foreign Service since the day President Lungu won the elections. There is nothing wrong with people aspiring to better their lives especially in these harsh economic conditions.

But then there is a worrying trend in the manner these deployments are solicited for and granted. Take for instance the harvest of half the ZNBC newsroom to be deployed as press attaches in the Foreign Service.

A scan through the names that are being touted as the next crop of diplomats could easily make one cringe with alarm. Some of the names are hardly the best examples of journalists this country has produced.

So if it is flying the country’s flag that the country is after then we have to be worried at some of the people we have listed to be diplomats. There is a very strong temptation to name names but we will fend off the temptation for now. Some of the journalists have nothing to their names except clamouring around those who hold political power.

One does not get to the top of the journalistic ladder by being the number one mega phone of political establishments. During the last elections some journalists became part of the furniture of political party structures that they threw all manner of ethics and shame to the wind anticipating political rewards once their candidate won.

Now it seems a standard has been set where for anyone wishing to be appointed in the Foreign Service they have to align themselves to a political party. This however is not supposed to be the case.

Long before former MISA Zambia chairperson Kellys Kaunda’s name popped up for a Foreign Service job, it had become clear to any objective observer that the brother man had put himself in the job market. Understandably the big man has been on the economic canvas for a while now and maybe he may just have been given the economic relief he has long sought.

It may have been a little harder to stay principled in the face of seeing his contemporaries Amos Chanda (from the bogus two man PAZA executive), Emmanuel Mwamba and Anthony Mukwita at the high table and the big man just had to capitulate. We may be forced to borrow from one of former President Rupiah Banda’s phrases “Yamunyokola njala” Kellys.

Well it may also seem that things have come full circle for those perceived to be Fred M’membe’s plants in the Foreign Service that were deployed wholesomely in 2011 after President Michael Sata won the elections.

It seems President Lungu will not be extending his charities any more to this crop of journalists. We are left with no doubt that the notion now is that to be deployed in foreign service one has to just sing the loudest editorially for an identified candidate and hope that they win. All those career diplomats may as well start looking elsewhere; plumbing, carpentry or charcoal burning to be precise.

Not exactly the best way to run a government or make appointments, however. It is time the country re-looked this new type of opportunism that has the potential to shred the very fibre of our diplomatic service.

It a kind of dog eats dog survival scenario as there are no limits to how low some of these appointees will go to sustain their opportunistic tendencies. Representing the country as a diplomatic should certainly beyond how far the stone you threw in an election.

These appointments should come with major scrutiny. This is why we now have a diplomatic service that is infiltrated with cadres who are spending more time on political instead of state functions. We can only hope the new crop of job seeks will represent us well.

However, these jobs should be reserved for career diplomats and if it were press attache, people with credible and credentials must be considered. It’s sad that because of this tendency, diplomatic posting are now being tied to a tenure of office for a particular president. This must certainly come to an end.