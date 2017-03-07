Tasila Lungu Talks Football; Joins StanChart In Road To Anfield Event

Chawama civic leader Tasila Lungu on Saturday joined the Standard Chartered Bank sponsored Road to Anfield saying the event is a good opportunity for young Zambians.

Tasila, who is President Edgar Lungu’s daughter, was invited to the event in her capacity as Nkoloma Ward councillor.

The event was graced by FAZ president Andrew Kamanga who was joined by Director of Sport Bessie Chelemu.

BELOW IS HER STATEMENT

It gave me so much joy to speak at the momentous launching of the football tournament sponsored by Standard Chartered Bank. Football is the most popular sport in the world.

On behalf of the residents of Msisi, I wish to commend Standard Chartered Bank for their investment in youth sport by sponsoring this event which promises to be competitive and rewarding. This event has come at the opportune time for the young people of Lusaka and Zambia as a whole. This tournament will allow our youth to truly unleash their talent.

It is in the same vein, I encourage other companies to adopt the same approach to sport and support our young Zambians.