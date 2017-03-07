We Will Be Underdogs, South Africa Coach

South Africa’s Thabo Senong says his side are underdogs going into Wednesday’s semi final match against Zambia.

The two teams meet in the Under 20 Cup Africa Cup.

Addressing a post match press briefing at Heroes Stadium, Senong said South Africa would be underdogs in Wednesday’s match that pits the two Southern African sides against each other.

Zambia and South Africa have met twice since December, 2016 with the junior Chipolopolo triumphing via 2-1 score including the victory in the Cosafa Championship tournament.

South Africa beat Sudan 3-1 to qualify to the semi finals consequently earning a FIFA World Cup slot in South Korea later in May.

Four teams in the semi finals are Zambia, South Africa, Senegal and Guinea and will fly the continental flag in South Korea.

“When we came in this tournament, we were obviously underdogs. Nobody gave us a chance to go to the next round. Even now in the semi finals nobody is giving us a chance if we can win the semi finals,” said Senong.

“It is always good to be the underdog. When you are an underdog, you work very hard; you are always in the performance zone. I am happy that we won’t be in the comfort zone. We will work hard.”

He added: “It will be a David versus Goliath game. We do not know the outcome of the game yet. You know football has surprises, that is why it is called the beautiful game.”

Zambia has been on fire sweeping aside opponents but will meet a sterner test in the semi finals when they face South Africa on Wednesday.

The match will kick off at 18:00 hours at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka while the other semi final pitting Guinea against Senegal will be played on Thursday at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

(SOURCE: Bolazambia)