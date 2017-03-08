Can South Africa Stop ‘On-Fire’ Junior Chipolopolo?

South Africa stands in the way of the Zambia U-20 national team’s dream of reaching the final Total Africa Cup of Nations, when the two sides meet this evening at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Zambia has been on song at the tournament winning all their matches at the tournament where they have scored 10 goals in three matches and conceding two.

Both teams have the additional bonus of having already qualified to the World Cup with winning the trophy now a top priority.

South Africa has equally been prolific in this tournament with top scorer Luther Sigh dangerously leading the attack with four goals thus far.

The two sides have met twice in the last four months with Zambia winning 2-1 on both occasions but the dynamics at this stage could be different.

Beston Chambeshi’s side has been scoring goals for fun but the semi final provides the biggest test under the weighty expectations of 50, 000 fans that have filled the stadium each time the host nation has played.

Kickoff for the match is at 18h00, with the winner qualifying to the final that will be played at Heroes Stadium on Sunday.

Senegal and Guinea will conclude the semi finals on Thursday at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

