Danny Jordan Joins Kalusha In Flunking FIFA Integrity Test; CAF Claims FAZ Withdrew Nomination

South Africa Football Association president Danny Jordaan has joined Zambia’s Kalusha Bwalya on the list of African officials that have flunked the FIFA integrity test.

Sources at FIFA have disclosed that Kalusha, Jordaan and Sudan’s Chabuc Goc Alei of South Sudan all failed to provide satisfactory defence to allegations of impropriety in their administrations of the game.

The trio subsequently lost out on staying in the race for a place on the FIFA Council and had the option of withdrawal or disqualification.

To avoid being disqualified from the race, which would have required FIFA to give reasons, the trio withdrew their nominations in a trade-off that meant the world soccer governing body was not to discuss details of the investigations.

Kalusha announced his withdrawal 24 hours before the FIFA Governance Committee released the list nof successful candidates while Jordan chickened out three hours before it was made official he was not among the candidates for a FIFA post.

However, CAF has issued a statement claiming respective association which include FAZ withdrew the candidature of their officials.

In contrast, Kalusha announced the withdrawal to a Kenyan journalist saying he wanted to concentrate on his CAF position. He dismissed a Zambia Reports article revealing his withrawal was as a result of flunking the integrity test.

The integrity test included analysis of the bribe scandal in which Kalusha admitted receiving pocketing US $80, 000 from disgraced Qatari businessman Mohammad Bin Hammam. Other issues of impropriety included personal financial responsibilities and contractual disputes he entered while serving as FAZ president.

As for Jordan, his name was soiled in the FBI investigations which stated he was the man at the centre of a US $10 million bribe in relations to the 2010 World Cup bid. The scandal led to the down fall of the almight Sepp Blatter and his Secretary General Jerome Valcke.

The South African Football Association (Safa) media are reporting that Jordaan surprisingly pulled out of the race for a place on the Fifa council in a bizarre twist that now leaves the Confederation of African Football (Caf) in an unprecedented election crisis.

Jordaan‚ who has long held ambitions of sitting on the all-powerful Fifa cabinet‚ pulled out at the same time as his main rival‚ leaving not enough candidates to fill Africa’s places on the Council.

This means another election will be needed in the coming months.

South Sudan’s Chabur Goc Alei was the only man standing between Jordaan and a place on the council and has also withdrawn.

The Safa president was therefore unopposed in his category and assured of a seat in the inner sanctum of world football’s governing body.

But Jordaan also pulled out of the race on Monday‚ in a letter sent at 3pm‚ just hours before Fifa published results of integrity checks into the candidates.

Attempts to contact him for comment on Tuesday were unsuccessful as he was scheduled to travel back to South Africa from Zambia.

Jordaan’s withdrawal came just days after success in a month-long legal fight he had with Caf to move a potential powerful opponent from his category in elections.

Jordaan was originally one of four male candidates fighting for two places in the Open category of the African elections for the Fifa Council‚ which are being held in Addis Ababa next week.

Jordaan argued successfully with Caf over the last month that Egypt’s Hany Abu Rida could not compete in the Open category as he had originally entered in the category reserved for candidates from Arabic-speaking countries.

Candidates who put themselves forward for election must state which category they want to contest and may not then change.

With Abou Rida out of the way‚ Jordaan was left to take on Almamy Kabele Camara of Guinea and Alei with the top two in the voting going to the Fifa Council.