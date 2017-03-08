PF Protest At LAZ Is An Assault On Rule Of Law – Catholic Church

Caritas Zambia has castigated the ruling Patriotic Front for allegedly sending cadres to attack the Law Association of Zambia last week.

Caristas, an extension of the Catholic Church, has expressed dismay at the recent attacks directed at the LAZ and its President in her personal capacity.

“That is why we totally agree with the SADC Lawyers Association that said, “The march and siege of the Bar Association’s offices in broad daylight is the height of assault on the Rule of Law and independence of the legal profession in Zambia.” Indeed, what transpired on the material day goes to show how low we have sunk as a country on such matters, and this worrying assault on what is remaining of our democratic tenets in Zambia needs to be halted and reversed henceforth.

“At the same time, Caritas Zambia wishes to state that it fully and solidly stands in solidarity with LAZ and its President, Ms. Linda Kasonde,” a state by Caritas Executive Directo Eugene Kabilika.

“Some sections of the media for some time now have been involved in verbal war against the association calling it all sorts of names and in some extreme cases calling for it to disband. Some people even suggested for the establishment of another association for lawyers.

“It is strange and unfortunate that in a democratic country that Zambia claims to be, voices that have defended the role and integrity of LAZ are often demonized and not given the space and opportunity to express their views. When this is done, especially by the public and some pro-government media, they are expressed in the negative and in a number of cases, condemned and referred to as not sincere.

“We wonder how the voices of credible organisations such as NGOCC, Medical Association of Zambia the Oasis Forum, the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) and many others can be said to be insincere on this matter, concerning the observance of the Rule of Law.”

Kabilika stresses that LAZ has done no wrong to warrant attacks from hired party cadres.