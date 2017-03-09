Opinion: Zambia! We’re In The Final

Final Score: Zambia 1-0 South Africa (AET)

It took two hours of football, but we did it! Zambia are making their first-ever U20 AFCON Final appearance, thanks to a well placed header by Edward Chilufya in the 108th minute in front of yet another full-capacity Heroes Stadium.

The goal came as a relief in what was an end-to-end game, with the Amajita testing us just as much we were testing them, the game really could have gone either way. To be honest, it looked like both teams had the same game plan – to hit each other on the counter attack. Both defences were up to the task, and so were both keepers, South Africa’s Mpoto is my Man of the Match pick, he was in fine form. Both teams also had chances they wish had gone through, but it is South Africa who are left licking their wounds, as we progress to the final.

The AFCON Adventure continues. The nation is behind you boys, let’s keep the momentum going!!

Article by: Wenguss Khan

Photo Credit: Enock Kavindele Jr