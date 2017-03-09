Zambia’s Under-20 World Cup Dream In Limbo, Team’s Chance At Global Stage Stage Will Be Shattered IF…

The excitement, joy and celebration that has gripped Zambia following a third Under-20 World Cup qualification may only be temporary. Zambia’s dream is in limbo and may be shattered if suspended FAZ vice-president Richard Kazala succeeds bribing councillors to stop the amendment of the body’s constitution on March 26.

FIFA has directed FAZ to amend its statutes with particular emphasis on the reduction of the Electoral College which currently stands at 350 plus failure to which the country will be stripped of its membership. The deadline for the amendments is March 31, 2017.

This directive was issued in 2011 with particular recommendation that the Electoral College should not make up more than 100 voting delegates.

However, reducing the FAZ Electoral College is a touchy subject because candidates aspiring for office who have previously abused lower league teams through bribes and vote buying to earn a slot on the Executive Committee will no longer enjoy that ‘luxury’.

The constitution amendment is set to balance the power base and promote accountability and transparency especially during elections. It’s also expected that a reduced Electoral College will ensure the efficient management of FAZ Council meetings which have recently become rowdy gatherings reminiscent of market places.

But Kazala, who is facing expulsion for abuse of authority and sheer theft, is currently mobilizing councillors to oppose and block the amendment of the constitution.

The former deputy minister suspended for stealing about K150, 000 from ticket sales of a match involving Zambia and Nigeria last year has mobilised a few councillors and appointed his own provincial coordinators across the country to push for the impeachment of FAZ president Andrew Kamanga.

Kazala is accusing Kamanga of being the architect of the reduction of the Electoral College which he claims will relegate lower division sides to amateur teams.

Sources have disclosed to Zambia Reports that Kazala, who is coordinating Kamanga’s impeachment with a named State House official and National Sports Council of Zambia chairman Mwamba Kalenga, has released a lot of money to councillors to mobilize the campaign.

“These people want us to remove Andrew and they are using the issue of the Electoral College. Kazala is saying the constitution will disadvantage lower league teams so they should oppose it by impeaching Kamanga.

“In fact, Kazala says FAZ does not have money to put up a decentralization plan that is being proposed in the new constitution which will empower provincial associations to manage lower league teams. He says lower division teams are in the majority so if we don’t stand up for ourselves, we lose out,” the source, who is a FAZ councillor, said on condition of anonymity.

Three councillors have so far submitted motions sponsored by Kazala to impeach Kamanga and block the amendments of the FAZ constitution on March 26.

An official named Michael Chimponda Bwalya, two others from Luapula are among the trio that have succumbed to the money released to impeach Kamanga and lead the campaign against constitution reforms.

Zambia Reports investigations have revealed Kamanga has nothing to do with the reduction of the Electoral College. The decision was a FIFA directive that was made in 2011. Kazala has been aware of this directive. He became a FAZ ExCO member in 2012, but the previous committee delayed the process to secure a second mandate and hoped to use the lower league teams to secure a third mandate which did not work out to their plan.