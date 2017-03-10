‘Tonga Bull’ Nkombo Threatens To Beat Up Tutwa Ngulube

Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Garry Nkombo this morning challenged Kabwe Central Member of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube to a physical fight outside Parliament threatening to beat him up.

This followed an altercation between Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe and Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili following a question Kambwili had asked the vice president during the Vice President’s question time.

Kambwili asked why government had allowed the Chinese to take over the block making business when the policy is that this should be left to Zambians.

He also wondered why the Chinese were the ones renovating Ministers’ houses at the expense of Zambians.

While the Speaker had ruled on Garry Nkombo’s earlier point of order raised by Monze central Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu who asked whether Sikazwe was in order to engage Kambwili in an altercation for merely asking the Vice President a question, the two continued with their altercation prompting Nkombo to rise on a point of order.

It was at this point when Nkombo rose on a point of order that Sikazwe allegedly called him stupid and a dog sparking an angry reaction from the Mazabuka central Member of Parliament.

And while Nkombo was in the middle of his point of order, Ngulube passed running commentaries which further infuriated the Mazabuka lawmaker.

He then challenged Ngulube to go outside the chamber and fight him if he was man enough.

Source: QFM