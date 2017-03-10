UPND Aligned Civil Servants Safe, says Veep Inonge Wina

Vice President Inonge Wina has dismissed assertions that perceived UPND supporters in the civil service from Southern, Western, North Western and Central provinces have been targeted for retirement in national interest.

Wina was responding to a question raised by Monze central MP Jack Mwiimbu during the Vice President’s question time.

Mwimbu wanted to know whether it is government policy to punish people based on their political opinion.

He claimed civil servants were allegedly being dismissed based on their perceived UPND allegiance.

Mwimbu said reports of such persecution was recorded in the civil services and parastatals through the Public Service Management Division under the office of the President.

He said transfers, reshuffles and in some instances retirement of civil servants was effected.

In her response, Wina says such decision were part of the reorganization of the public service in order to ensure greater efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of services to the people of Zambia.

She says the reorganization has resulted in 37 civil servants from a number of provinces being retired in national interest.

The Vice president explained that the transfers, reshuffles and retirements government is carrying out are not based on one’s tribe, but are meant to revamp the civil service for effective delivery of services for the benefit of Zambians who have high expectations from the PF Government.

Wina states that the PF Government does not want to fail on account of a sluggish civil service.