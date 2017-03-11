Kamanga Joins Great Kalu In A Great Dance

The U-20 Africa Cup spirit invaded Hotel Inter Continental as FAZ president Andrew Kamanga and his predecessor Kalusha Bwalya loosened up to the sounds of Amayenge Cultural Ensemble at the CAF send off dinner on Friday night.

CAF president Issa Hayatou unusually wearing a smile as contagious top entertainment acts were being belted out by Amayenge and the Zambia Voice Acapela group.

It was the Amayenge that stole the show with the flagship song Ba Zambia that hit the airwaves in the euphoria of Zambia having reached the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations final in Tunisia.

Bwalya and Kamanga who were recently a subject of a CAF spearheaded reconciliation caucus took to the dance floor one after the other as the song reached fever pitch.

The gesture enchanted the gathering with Hayatou cheering on along the gathering.

Earlier Hayatou had told the audience that he was impressed with the manner the U-20 tournament had been organized.

Host nation Zambia has reached the final and will play 2015 finalists Senegal on Sunday with South Africa facing Guinea in the third and fourth playoff.

(SOURCE: Bolazambia)