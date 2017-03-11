Kapiri Woman Uses High Heel Shoe To Nail Hubby To Death

A woman in Kapiri Mposhi has murdered the husband after planting a high heeled shoe in his head.

Police have confirmed the arrest of 32-year-old Ines Malata for the murder of her husband Oliva Kalangwe.

BELOW IS A FULL STATEMENT

LUSAKA, 11TH MARCH, 2017

POLICE in Kapiri Mposhi have arrested a woman aged 32 of Kampongwe in Kapiri Mposhi for allegedly murdering her husband.

The deceased who has been identified as Oliva Kalangwe aged 34 also of Kampongwe area was initially assaulted by his wife on 26th February, 2017 at about 20 00 hours and he reported the matter to police. The wife is reported to have used a pointed high heeled shoe to hit the victim and he sustained deep injuries in the head and fore head.

He was issued with a Police medical report form but he did not get back to police. His condition later became serious on 1st March, 2017 at 1900 hours and relatives rushed him to hospital in Kapiri mposhi where he was hospitalised.

He later died on 09th March, 2017 at 20 00 hours. Today in the morning Police then received information from concerned members of the public that some family members were intending to conceal the death of the victim as they were making arrangement to burry the corpse today.

This was when officers went to the area and arrested the suspect identified as Ines Malata who is currently detained in police custody. The body is in the Kapiri Moposh hospital awaiting postmoterm tomorrow.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER